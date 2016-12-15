PC Gamer UK 300th issue special

Grab the bunting, the party poppers and the cake: PC Gamer is now 300 issues old!

It's been quite a journey, one which has seen thousands of games flood the pages of the world's preeminent PC gaming magazine. To this end, our 300th issue retrospective recalls various editions throughout our publication's illustrious 23 year history—detailing the exclusives, and highest and lowest scoring games of the day along the way.

In-keeping with this celebratory tone, our Game of the Year Awards 2016 commemorates another banner year for PC gaming, while this issue comes with a supplemental 52-page mag featuring the 50 most important PC games of all time. An extra-long Now Playing section invites former writers back to tell us what games they're enjoying these days, and, as if that wasn't enough, an early Christmas present comes in the form of free World of Warships codes worth £17.

And we've not even reached our more-focused features yet. Like Fraser Brown's deep dive into the much-anticipated Eldar portion of Dawn of War 3, or Phil's Dishonored 2 review. We also share our verdicts on Tyranny, Titanfall 2, Football Manager 2017, Hitman, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and more; as well as our early thoughts on Resident Evil 7, Strafe, and Project Wight among others.

And breathe!

Issue 300 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for the uber-cool Dawn of War 3 cover). You can order it directly, as well as purchase a subscription to save money, receive monthly deliveries and get your mitts on our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is a wee cracker:

This month: