PC Gamer Reader Awards - tell us about the PC gaming gear you love

What's the PC gaming gear that you've fallen in love with? It doesn't matter whether it's the latest Nvidia graphics card, a 2000-series AMD CPU, or that grinty gaming mouse you picked up a few years back but now can't bear to be without. Whatever it is, we want to know about it over on the PC Gamer Forum.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

And we're not necessarily talking about what you think your most powerful superstar component is, or your most expensive purchase, we'd like you to tell us about the different parts of your gaming setup that mean the most to you. If you're regularly gaming with it today, and it sparks joy, then we want you to tell us just why that particular slice of PC gaming has found a place in your heart.

Over the next two weeks we're going to find out just what our PC Gamer readers are gaming with and why you love the kit you do. So each day there will be a new category of gear and we'd love you to get involved and tell us which products speak to you and why. Then we will gather all the entries together, come up with a shortlist for each category, and you will then have the chance to vote on which products should get the coveted PC Gamer Reader Award.

Today we're asking about your wildcard pick for beloved PC gaming gear.



Is there some potentially obscure part of your PC gaming setup that you cannot bear to be without, but that doesn't necessarily fall into a simple category? Do you swear by your Gunnar Optiks, is the brilliant TrackIR strapped permanently to the top of your monitor, or do you genuinely love your virtual reality headset?

Just head over to the lovely PC Gamer Forum, sign in or create a new account, and make your feelings known in the wildcard thread. Without quoting the original post, tell us the name of your beloved product, and then just a line or two about why it means so much to you.

Over this week we've also been asking about the gear you love in the following categories:

So, if neither your GPU or CPU spark joy in your cold, cold heart, then maybe it's your streaming mic that really makes you go all gooey for your gaming PC setup. Check out the other threads and tell us what you reckon and, who knows, you might even find yourself featured on the site in the rest of our PC Gamer Reader Awards coverage too.