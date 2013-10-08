Valve has revealed the specs for the Steam Machines prototypes. Evan, Tyler, Cory, and T.J. weigh in on the implications. Plus: Mongols racing F1 cars, gobbleshaft transplants, the Battlefield 4 beta, and callbacks to the bizarre world of early '90s television.

Accept no substitute for PC Gamer Podcast 364 - Doogie Don't Care !

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)