Original Dead Rising to haunt PC this year

After a pre-E3 leak, and an unseasonably festive trailer, Dead Rising 4’s release date was confirmed last month. On the off chance that wasn’t enough Frank West-flavoured zombie slaughter for you, though, Capcom has now revealed the original Dead Rising—now ten years old—is finally heading to PC for the first time. Better late than never.

As reported by Eurogamer, a trophy list for the first game appeared on achievements tracking site Exophase recently, which pointed towards an imminent PS4 release. Beyond that, there wasn’t much else mentioned—like whether or not it’ll be an HD remake or will introduce new features, for example—however Capcom has since confirmed a PC iteration is headed our way this side of the year too.

"Capcom will be bringing Dead Rising to Xbox One, PS4 and PC,” the publisher told Eurogamer. “In addition, Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 2: Off the Record will make their way onto Xbox One and PS4. We will have more news to share soon."

No solid release date just yet, but you might fancy checking out 14 minutes of in-game footage of Dead Rising 4 in the meantime.