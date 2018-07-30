Origin Access Premier is live

Origin Access Premier, the upgraded version of Origin Access announced by Electronic Arts at E3, is now live. For $15 per month or $100 per year, subscribers will have full, unlimited access to all of EA's games on Origin and "numerous titles from other publishers," plus DLC and in-game bonuses, and early access to upcoming big-budget releases.

"Origin Access Premier offers players a wealth of content, including all of EA’s PC games and numerous titles from other publishers in a single membership," Player Network senior vice president Michael Blank. "As our first-ever subscription service with full access to newly-released EA games, we’re offering players more freedom to play the games they want, anytime they want."

I like to actually own my games, personally, but if you're not hung up on that point and were planning on picking up any two of Madden 19, FIFA 19, Battlefield 5, and Anthem, $100 for a year of access is not a terrible deal. Deluxe editions of all four games, which collectively would go for about $350 at retail, will be available to subscribers five days before full release:

EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition (August 2, 2018)

EA Sports FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition (September 20, 2018)

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition (October 11, 2018)

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition (February 15, 2019)

The original Origin Access service is now known as Origin Access Basic, and can be had for $5 per month or $30 per year. It offers a slightly smaller collection of games, with limited access to new games via ten-hour trials. Full details are up at origin.com.