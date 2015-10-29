Ominous new teaser announces Outlast 2 officially

Just as foreshadowed yesterday, Red Barrels Games has lifted the veil on Outlast 2, "a new twisted journey into the depths of the human mind and its dark secrets." The studio hasn't said much about what its new survival-horror game will entail, but we've got a creepy teaser trailer to look at and a launch target of fall 2016 to scrawl over a quarter of the diary.

The description of the video on YouTube hints at the sort of moral ambiguity that usually means that no matter what happens, you're going to end up doing some terrible stuff. "No conflict is ever black and white. But once the dust has settled, the victors get to decide who was right and who was wrong. Who is good and who is evil. Human nature pushes us to extremes of violence and depravity, which we then justify by divine inspiration and a promise of paradise to come. Horror rises from desperation and blind faith," it says. "Outlast 2 will test your faith, pushing players to a place where going mad is the only sane thing to do."

Gosh, that sounds like fun, doesn't it? The religious overtones in the trailer suggest that Outlast 2 will take a much different narrative direction than its predecessor, but there's also a strong implication at the end that the night vision mechanic that made Outlast such a pleasure will be back. Good times ahoy!