Popular

Not On Steam sale highlights games that aren't on Steam

By

This will come as a shock to some, but it is possible to buy and play games away from Valve ultro-store Steam. The problem is finding those game: something that developer Flippfly noticed when they released their own game, Race The Sun. To combat it, they've organised the Not On Steam sale : a sale comprised of games that are not on Steam. No, I don't know how they came up with that name either.

Alongside the price-slashed buy buttons, each game displays a link to the relevant Greenlight page. There's also a rudimentary set of icons. A key means that you'll get a Steam key if the game ever makes it onto the store, while an hour-glass means the game is still in development.

There's plenty of interesting games on offer, including chemistry puzzler Sokobond, Jonas Kyratzes's adventure The Sea Will Claim Everything, first-person autorunner Fotonica, and super-quick stick battler One Finger Death Punch.

Of course, since making the site, Flippfly's Race The Sun has been Greenlight . Technically, though, it's not on Steam just yet, so I guess the other indies should hold back from a violent coup to overthrow the page.

The Not On Steam sale will run until the 9th October.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments