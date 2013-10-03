Hyper Light Drifter, Eldritch and Race The Sun among latest batch of Greenlit games

Valve are driving around with their headlights set to max, shining them full in the face of yet more indie games. This latest batch of Steam Greenlight approvals includes everything from the Lovecraftian roguelike Eldritch , to the hyper-pretty, hyper-funded Hyper Light Drifter, and Skyscraper Simulator, which I really hope is a simulator about being a skyscraper. Hopefully not the one from Battlefield 4.

Here's the full list of Greenlit games:



A-Train9

AdventurOS

Age Of Wushu

CABAL Online

Claire

Comicado

CRYSTAL KINGDOM

Death Road to Canada

Dysis

E.T. Armies

Eldritch

Fantasy Grounds Virtual RPG Tabletop

Fibrillation

Haunted

Hyper Light Drifter

Iron Soul

Lost Sector Online

McDROID

Mosaico - Tiling Window Manager

MouseCraft

Nihilumbra

No Heroes

Of Guards And Thieves

PULSAR: Lost Colony

Race the Sun

The Sandbox

Shade 3D Basic

Skyscraper Simulator

Slenderman's Shadow

Vox

Wildfire Worlds

Zombies.

And here's the full list of names in a more visually appealing format that contains links to each Greenlight page and everything .