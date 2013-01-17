No Time To Explain arrives on Steam next week

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, multiple Steam rejections, and a subsequent, triumphant, Greenlight bid, tinyBuild Games' 2D comedy platformer No Time To Explain will finally reach the digital distribution daddy on January 25th. That's over a week away, which should give us plenty of time for an explanation.
No Time To Explain is a fantastically frantic paradoxical platformer in which a version of you from the future travels back with a grave warning. And a giant crab. Using your future-self's jetpack gun - which doubles as both a weapon and a method of propulsion - it's your job to traverse each trap-filled level and reach the portal at the end.
While tinyBuild have been selling the game (and its bundled second season expansion) directly from their website , they've been working to make the Steam release the definitive version. It will feature the following:
- Steam Achievements
- Steam Cloud Saves
- Working Full screen
- Lots of ribs in people's eyes
- Hundreds of levels
- Including levels made by our Kickstarter supporters, and even a dedicated Minecraft universe since Notch helped us a lot during the Kickstarter campaign
- Many bug fixes since initial release
There are also collectible hats.