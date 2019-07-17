PC gaming deals that happened on Newegg, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores during Prime Day

(Image credit: Dell)

***Update: Prime Day is over now, so all these deals are now expired***

If you haven’t noticed, Amazon is the go-to place right now for discounts and offers on PC parts and peripherals—you can check out all the best Amazon Prime Day PC deals here. Their summer sales event for Amazon Prime members is a bit of a bonanza only surpassed by the usual Black Friday and January sales periods that feel more traditional, from those big ticket items you’ve been waiting to crash in price.

However, such is the impact of Prime Day and the number of shoppers it draws in— other companies are keen to get involved too. Because a lot of us are already in the mood for PC gaming deals, you’ll see retailers like Walmart, Newegg and BestBuy trying to jump on that bandwagon with offerings of their own—sometimes with deal periods spanning longer time periods than Amazon’s. Which means, overall, your chances of picking up a deal—be it one of the best gaming monitors, best SSDs for gaming or best graphics cards—are looking pretty healthy indeed. To illustrate this, here’s a selection of ten of the best of the rest from other retailers such as Walmart and Newegg.

Dualshock 4 controller | $39.99 on Ebay (save $20)

Our favorite controller for PC is cheaper new on Ebay than on Amazon. If you wore one out playing Sekiro, time for a new pad. Comes in red, black, gold, and transparent! View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Ventus OC | $659.99 after rebate at Newegg (save $70)

RTX 2080 prices are starting to fall with the arrival of the Super cards. MSI's overclocked 2080 Ventus is at its lowest price yet at $630 after coupon and rebate. (EDIT: The coupon code no longer works, but $659.99 after rebate is still a good deal.) View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 2070 | $429.99 at Newegg (save $50 w/ code: FANTECH14)

Gigabyte's RTX 2070 (not a Super variant) is one of the lowest prices on a 2070 we've seen, running straight reference clocks. It should still be a bit faster than an RTX 2060 Super. Use promo code FANTECH14 to save $50. View Deal

EVGA RTX 2060 SC | $279.99 at Newegg (save $30)

If you prefer EVGA to MSI (see below), or want to save another $15, this is now the cheapest 2060 card we've seen. It comes with a modest factory overclock, but do note that it's a triple slot cooler. (Expired) View Deal

MSI RTX 2060 Ventus | $294.99 at Newegg (save $65)

The 2060 Super might sound more exciting, but right now is the first time we've seen RTX 2060 cards fall below $300. It's still faster than a 1070 Ti, plus ray tracing support. Use promo code FANTECH14EA for $50 off, plus a $15 rebate card. (Expired) View Deal

Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan | $199.99 at Newegg (save $40)

The GTX 1660 is an efficient card that performs a bit faster than a 1060 6GB. This is the first time we've seen it fall below $200. Use promo code FANTECH142 for $40 off. (Expired) View Deal

Corsair Carbide 175R RGB Case | $80.55 at Newegg (save $16.44)

This is a double-whammy deal, with Corsair's sleek-looking case being both on sale and offered with a mail-in-rebate. The 175R RGB is a stylish chassis with a tempered glass side panel and a chambered design to hide the PSU. (Edit: Deal has been changed to a straight discount of $16.44. No more rebate.)

View Deal

NZXT BLD Custom PCs | $100 off $1,500+

NZXT's BLD service is a nifty concept that tailors prebuilt configs based on the games you play, desired settings (1080p or 1440p), and whether you prefer Intel or AMD. And right now, NZXT will shave $100 off configurations priced at $1,500 or more.

View Deal

Gigabyte Z390 UD Motherboard | $99.99 on Newegg (save $30)

For the budget-conscious PC builder who also wants the latest Intel chipset, this one is worth a look. Supports Intel 9th and 8th-gen processors and is also Intel Optane memory ready. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU | $149.99 at Newegg (save $150)

Want more cores than the above chips? The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8-core/16-thread chip that still performs great, now at half the original price (for the next several days). It also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass. (Expired) View Deal

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4-3000 | $69.99 at Newegg

If you like some RGB with your RAM, this kit is only a few bucks more than the non-RGB Vengeance kit from a few blocks above. As it pertains to RAM, this is 'light' spending, folks (ba-dum tish!). (Expired)

View Deal

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) | $122.99 at Newegg

If you favor Corsair components and want to sync all the RGB lighting in your rig, this RAM kit is a great option. Its 2666 MHz speed puts the large amount amount of memory in a comfortable price range. View Deal

Intel Core i5-9600KF | $229.99 at Newegg (save $35)

Another low in price, we've never seen this chip sell for less. Yay for the competition! It's a 6-core/6-thread chip clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz. It's also unlocked, as denoted by the "K", and lacks integrated graphics, as indicated by the "F" in the model number.

View Deal

ABS Summoner Gaming PC | $749.99 at Newegg (save $250)

This setup is proof that you don't have to spend a crazy amount of money for a decent gaming PC. The ABS Summoner rocks a brand new third-gen Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, paired with 16GB of RAM. A Radeon RX 590 GPU and 512GB SSD round out the build.



These are just some of the best deals you can find elsewhere as others try to play the July sale game that Amazon started, but remember to check back to our Amazon Prime Day PC deals hub to ensure you’re across all the best of the event’s deals.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.