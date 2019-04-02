Newegg has this 27", 1080p, 144hz monitor on sale for $209 after a promo code

If you're shopping for a new gaming monitor, a deal for a big, curved beauty from Acer over at Newegg is pretty fantastic. Already marked down by $70, you can shave another $20 off by entering the promo code EMCTYTV47 at checkout. It's a great panel for gaming, 1080p with an 144hz refresh rate and a very snappy 4ms response time. And at 27 inches it's a big, broad beauty with an appealing, sweeping curve. If you haven't experimented with curved monitors, this is a great, inexpensive jumping on point, and they're an excellent way to immerse yourself at your desk in the visual splendor of the latest triple-A masterpieces.

This is the type of rare deal where you can grab a curved monitor for roughly the same price a flat monitor with the same specs would cost, and you'll get the added benefits of the way the display curves around your field of vision. Curved panels are the closest you're likely to get to full immersion without strapping a VR headset to your dome so making the jump from flat to curve is definitely worth your consideration. The 144hz refresh rate is an added boon, particularly if you've got a powerful rig that can run modern games at really high frame rates, and the 4ms response times means you'll never experience perceptible latency.

It's a lot of monitor for the money, and if you're looking for a great desk upgrade on the cheap, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal.