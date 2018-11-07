The new PC games of 2018

2018 is winding down, but that means we're in the middle of the busiest season for new games. What's still to come before the end of the year? That's what this guide to the last remaining new games of 2018 is for. It's sorted by genre, giving you a taste of the new PC shooters, RPGs, action games, and more arriving before January.

We're keeping this guide updated as new games are released throughout the last months of 2018. Here are the games you should be looking out for.

Table of contents

Action games and fighting games

RPGs

Shooters

Platformers and Metroidvanias

Adventure games

Strategy games

Survival and exploration games

MMO games

Sims

Puzzle games

Sports and racing games



If you are based in the UK and fancy trying out upcoming games like Biomutant and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 then book tickets now for the PC Gamer Weekender in the London Olympia this February. It should be an exciting year, and we have already lined up a bunch of predictions for PC gaming in 2018. We've also made some PC gaming new year's resolutions that we definitely won't break.

ACTION GAMES OF 2018

Just Cause 4

December 4 | Avalanche Studios | Link

Rico Rodriguez is back surprisingly quickly after Just Cause 3. This time, he's battling evil in the South American country of Solis. Expect a lot of the same parachuting and wingsuit gliding action, but joined by extreme weather events like tornadoes, tropical storms, and raining helicopters.

Hitman 2

November 13, 2018 | IO Interactive | Link

For a while there, the future of the Hitman franchise was up in the air, following Square Enix's move to sell developer IO Interactive. After a year of relative silence, recent rumors turned out to be true as Warner Bros. announced Hitman 2 shortly before E3. The game won't be episodic this time around, but will feature six levels at launch, including an F1 racetrack set in Miami seen in the trailer. At least two post-launch DLCs are planned and available through limited edition SKUs. Folks who pre-order the game get immediate access to Hitman: Sniper Assassin mode, not to be confused with Hitman: Sniper for mobile. Just like an assassin to keep you confused. Warner Bros. is hanging out with us to share more details during the PC Gaming Show next week.

God's Trigger

2018 | One More Level | Link

Harry and Judy, angel and demon, are not the pair you’d expect to find teaming up to stop the four horsemen of the apocalypse but apparently they have their reasons. God’s Trigger is a fast and bloody top-down action game where a quick trigger finger and a bit of communication help you take out hordes of supernatural enemies. You can take on one of the main characters, but God’s Trigger is better experienced alongside another player.

Darksiders 3

November 27 | Gunfire Games | Link

Fury, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse in the Darksiders universe, takes center stage for the third installment in the popular action franchise. You’ll make use of her bladed whip, a revamped combat system, and plenty of magic abilities to take down the Seven Deadly Sins, and collect some solid loot in the process.

FIGHTING GAMES AND BEAT 'EM UPS OF 2018

Narita Boy