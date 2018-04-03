MSI 6-core gaming notebooks are available for pre-order

Intel made a series of announcements today, including new 8th Gen 6-core mobile processors. Right on schedule, there are a slew of new gaming notebooks sporting these chips from all the usual suspects. Here's a look at MSI's, with updates to its three main gaming notebook brands.

The GS65 Stealth Thin is the follow-up to the GS63VR, with a much thinner bezel that effectively puts a 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch chassis. MSI manages to do this without moving the webcam to the bottom of the display, thankfully. The display is also a 1080p 144Hz IPS-type panel, though without G-Sync. For graphics, the GS65 supports either the GTX 1070 Max-Q or a GTX 1060 (non-Max-Q). It supports the new Core i5 and Core i7 6-core mobile processors and includes a large 82Wh battery, weighing 4.14 pounds. It's available for pre-order on Amazon and Newegg, with the i7-8750H, GTX 1070 Max-Q, and 256GB SSD starting at $2,099; the GTX 1060 model starts at $1,799.

MSI's beefy GT75VR Titan is at the opposite end of the spectrum, with a large and bulky 17.3-inch chassis and either 4k 60Hz or 1080p 120Hz display. It supports up to the Core i9-8950HK, a GTX 1080 or 1070 (not Max-Q), and includes 10Gbps Killer Ethernet. The GT83 Titan and GT63 Titan models are also being updated to support the new 6-core processors, so if you're in the market for an even larger gaming notebook with SLI support, MSI is ready.

The full-fat GTX 1080 SLI model with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage will set you back $5,699, while the GT75 with a single GTX 1080 starts at $2,799.

Finally, the GE63 and GE73 Raider line also gets the 8th Gen Core treatment, while continuing to offer the GTX 1070 or 1060 6GB. The Raider line is the middleman between the thin-and-light and desktop-replacement extremes. The 15.6-inch model weighs 5.5 pounds and the 17.3-inch model weighs 6.2 pounds, and both feature 1080p 120Hz displays. Pricing starts at $1,599 for the 1060 6GB and a 128GB SSD, and runs up to $2,049 with a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1070.

All of these notebooks should start shipping on April 17.