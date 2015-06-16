Mother Russia Bleeds trailer shows side-scrolling violence

Devolver received their very own indie montage last night, on stage at Sony's E3 press conference. In addition to Eitr, Crossing Souls and Ronin, they also featured the side-scrolling beat-'em-up Mother Russia Bleeds. The latter has been further spotlighted in a new trailer. Let its violence and harsh synthwave go into your eyes and ears.

If we can say one thing for sure, it's that Devolver is a publisher that enjoys a well-drawn pixel interpretation of a human being's innards.

As should be obvious, Mother Russia Bleeds is a co-op brawler set in an alternate USSR. It lets you play with three friends, each pummelling a variety of enemies into a fine soupy paste. It'll feature challenge and versus modes, and is due out next year.