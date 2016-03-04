Mirror's Edge trailers highlight movement and combat

Mirror's Edge: Catalyst is only a matter of months away, so the trailers and details are starting to come thick and fast. Most recently, DICE and publisher Electronic Arts released two videos demonstrating the game's movement and combat. As you can see, it looks very fluid and beautiful in action, but you'll be able to judge for yourself soon (if you're lucky), cause there's a beta happening at some unspecified time between now and May.

Phil Savage saw an extended demo of Mirror's Edge last year, and his assessment is pretty positive. After a minor delay, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst will officially launch on May 24.

Check out the trailers below: