Mirror's Edge 2 described as "open world" by EA

What's this? It looks like the Mirror's Edge prequel/reboot might be an open world affair according to EA Labels president Frank Gibeau. CVG note that he described Mirror's Edge as an "open-world action adventure game" in the EA E3 2013 analyst call.

Mirror's Edge appears in EA's "new & reimagined" category alongside Ultima, Command & Conquer, Star Wars Battlefront and Titanfall. Gibeau also says "there are probably about five or six new IPs that are fully owned and we haven't announced yet," though they could easily be part of EA's IOS and console plans.

A short video of in-engine footage was shown at the end of the EA E3 press conference earlier this week, delighting the army of ME fans out there. The possibility of an open city to explore was one of the things we wanted from Mirror's Edge 2 . how about you, do you want to see more of that gleaming city, or keep it as a narrower, more focused racer?

