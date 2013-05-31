What we want from Mirror's Edge 2

Freerunning is about gaining a sense of ownership over an environment by traversing it in unexpected ways. (Sometimes it's about running along a small wall while your audience waits for you to reach the next impressive bit). The first game did a great job of that when you were up on the city's rooftops, and a less good job of it when you were inside, trying to quickly maneuver through office space.

How do you build on those ideas, avoid the frustration of coming to a standing-stop when the player makes a mistake, progress the story, and utilise EA DICE's available technology?

By mixing the crashes of Burnout with the military tactics of the Israeli military, obviously.

From this excellent post on BLDGBLOG about Die Hard: the Israeli military navigated an urban conflict zone by moving within buildings, to avoid being hit by snipers or artillery. They "moved horizontally through party walls, and vertically through holes blasted in ceilings and floors," like "a worm that eats its way forward, emerging at points and then disappearing."

One of Mirror's Edge's greatest joys was shoulder-barging your way through a door without breaking stride. What better way to express Faith's fight against an always-watching regime than by expanding that with a limited-charge wall-charge ability using Battlefield 4's destructible wall tech? You'd be a tank doing parkour. You'd be the Hulk. You'd be Ant & Dec.