Minecraft gets an official Stranger Things skin pack

If you're a fan of both Minecraft and sci-fi horror show Stranger Things (and I imagine there's a fair bit of crossover) then you're in luck: the two have teamed up to bring the series' characters into the block-based sandbox.

All the main characters from season one and the newly-released season two of the quirky, retro drama are depicted in an official skin pack, which you can buy for £2.50/$3 on the Minecraft marketplace—it's only available to those with the Windows 10 version of the game.

The pack contains nearly 50 skins, including lots of '80s-style outfits and two get-ups for the show's monster that look particularly great: in one it looks like it's casually popping round the corner to the shops, in the other its multi-directional mouth is fanned wide ready to munch on some humans. You can view them all on the official Minecraft site, but if I were you I'd wait until after you've binge-watched the latest season to avoid any spoilers (there's only so much you can glean from a character skin, but it's best to be safe).

The idea of buying an add-on to Minecraft feels odd to me but I guess it's cheap enough to consider, especially if your a huge fan of the show. If you're still using the Java version of the game, there are a bunch of free fan-made Stranger Things skins that you can find here.

I've been searching around for Stranger Things maps or mods in Minecraft, and although there's nothing directly related there is a horror mod "inspired" by the TV show, which seems to be getting some decent feedback.