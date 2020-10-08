Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update: Everything we know

Excited for the Minecraft cave update? Over the years, Minecraft has made improvements to all sorts of areas in its blocky worlds in various Minecraft updates, refreshing everything from the ocean to the Nether. At long last, its caves are getting an overhaul with new world generation to bring some variety to your underground adventures. The Caves & Cliffs update is adding new plants, mobs, tools, and a special new redstone signal block to boot.

Mojang gave out tons of details about the update during their Minecraft Live presentation in October and boy there sure is a lot to keep track of. Here's everything we know so far about the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update.

Mojang hasn't set a specific date, but the Caves & Cliffs Update is expected to launch in summer 2021.

That's the expected launch date for the full update, but we can likely expect to see parts of Caves & Cliffs in a snapshot build prior to release.

So, how are the Minecraft caves and cliffs changing?

The Caves & Cliffs update will change how both of those features are generated in Minecraft. Not only are caves getting more variation in shape, but there will be the new cave biomes with their own vegetation and geology, too.

Caves are getting a lot bigger. They will generate more interesting open spaces instead of only featuring the tight corridors and crevasses we had before. Big open areas might even have a local water level, meaning a cave could have an underground lake, not just sporadic waterfalls. In addition to their new size variations, Minecraft's caves will now have some new biome types.

Lush Caves

The Lush Cave biome adds lots of green to underground areas. Lush areas are full of green-covered blocks and glow berries. Axolotls live here, too. You'll know where to find the Lush Caves by the Azalea Trees that grow above them in the overworld terrain. Dripleaf plants generate here as well, walkable plant blocks that will slowly bend until they drop the player and then reset.

Dripstone Cave

The Dripstone Cave biome is adding stalagmites and stalactites to caves, both of which have interesting, spear-like shapes instead of being composed of Minecraft's usual blocks. They're more like vines or flowers in that way, breaking entirely when one piece is broken. Just be careful not to trip, though: Falling into a pit of stalagmites will hurt.

"Deep Dark"

This biome is where you'll encounter the scary new Warden mobs. You'll know one is nearby when any lights in the cave start going dim. Skulk Sensors generate here as well.

New blocks in Caves & Cliffs

In addition to mobs and biomes, caves are getting some new naturally-occurring blocks with which to mine and craft. Mojang has shown off a bit of each so far, but there are sure to be even more tools and items to craft with these new ingredients.

Copper Ore, Copper Blocks, Copper Slabs, Copper Stairs

Skulk Blocks and Skulk Sensors

Amethyst Geodes and Amethyst Crystals

The new mobs in Caves & Cliffs

Goats will be a new mountain-dwelling mob. They may look cute, but they can be feisty, too. If they get angry they may shove you right off a cliff. They can also jump higher than other mobs.

Wardens live deep down in the mines. Because they're so deep underground, Wardens are actually blind, responding to movement and vibrations rather than light. They're quite scary, having tons of health and dealing massive damage. They'll chase after you if you don't crouch to sneak past them, but can be tricked by throwing objects like snowballs.

Axolotls are "the cutest predator" indeed. You'll find them in the Lush Caves biome swimming underwater. They can even attempt to help you on ocean expeditions by fighting enemies.

This year, players voted on a new mob for Minecraft, choosing the Glow Squid instead of the Mooblooms or Iceologers. Like Axolotls, you'll find Glow Squids swimming in caves instead of out in the sunny ocean.

What are Skulk Sensors?

Skulk Sensors are a new block type that are found naturally deep in caves where Wardens live. Like the Wardens, they can sense vibrations, including placing blocks, breaking them, footsteps, arrows, opening chests, and all sorts of other sounds. You can prevent vibrations from reaching a sensor by placing wool blocks in the way.

When a sensor is set off, it emits a Redstone signal. The big implication for Skulk Sensors is that the sound generated by one sensor going off will trigger other sensors nearby, meaning that Skulk Sensors can transmit a Redstone signal wirelessly without a line of dust or other devices to connect them. Wireless Redstone signals should open a world of possibilities for budding engineers.

Even more Caves & Cliffs details