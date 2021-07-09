Minecraft 1.18 update: Everything we know

Want to know what to expect when the Minecraft 1.18 update release date arrives? While the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update is still some way off, you might be wondering what the next big update is adding to Mojang's blocky world. We've got a good idea of the new biomes, though there may be some changes or additions you weren't expecting.

1.17 has already added many of the mobs and plants that will inhabit these upcoming biomes once the update goes live later this year, but getting an idea of where they'll fit in is good to know. Here's what you should know about the Minecraft 1.18 update.

No date has been set for Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update, but it's expected to arrive later in 2021.

New biomes

Caves, in general, will get a complete overhaul, giving them more room to generate and fit in with the new individual biomes. Many caves will contain aquifers or bodies of water independent of sea level, and deepslate will replace stone from Y=0 to Y=-7. Additionally, three new types of noise caves will be introduced:

Cheese caves: Huge caves containing aquifers and ore.

Huge caves containing aquifers and ore. Spaghetti caves: These are long and thin and may have small aquifers.

These are long and thin and may have small aquifers. Noodle caves: Similar to Spaghetti caves but much smaller.

Lush Caves

Caves aren't new to Minecraft, but they're usually fraught with danger, especially if you stumble on an old mine. The Lush Caves biome changes all that. While there are likely still dangers to look out for, this new biome gives the underground world of Minecraft a much more welcoming feel, adding an abundance of plant life to an otherwise sterile environment.

Lush Caves are where you're most likely to find Minecraft axolotls —currently only found in underground water sources—and cave vines, glow berries , and drip leaves should also grow in abundance here. You'll be able to spot the location of Lush Caves by the Azalea trees that grow above them in the overworld terrain.

Dripstone Cave

The second new biome is full of pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks. These will form stalagmites and stalactites to give some variance to the usual blocky terrain. Pointed dripstone creates the spikey interior of these caves. It acts much like vines, breaking completely if one section is destroyed.

You should also be aware of the potential dangers that this environment can have—falling into a pit of stalagmites will hurt.

'Deep Dark'

Very little is known about this biome; Mojang has only hinted at details. The Deep Dark is where the new Warden mob spawns, and Skulk Sensors will also generate here. Chests should also be plentiful in this biome.

Mountain sub-biomes

Caves aren't the only things getting a makeover in the Minecraft 1.18 update—it is called 'Caves & Cliffs' after all. There are five new 'sub-biomes' heading to the mountainous regions:

Mountain Meadow: Low mountain regions. Various flowers and sweet berry bushes can be found here.

Low mountain regions. Various flowers and sweet berry bushes can be found here. Mountain Grove: This area is the first snow-covered mountainous area. You should see plenty of rabbits and spruce trees here.

This area is the first snow-covered mountainous area. You should see plenty of rabbits and spruce trees here. Snowy Slopes: Higher still, Snowy Slopes are home to goats, snow, and ice.

Higher still, Snowy Slopes are home to goats, snow, and ice. Lofty Peaks: These snow-covered peaks will only generate if the mountain is high enough and the surrounding biomes are warm.

These snow-covered peaks will only generate if the mountain is high enough and the surrounding biomes are warm. Snow Capped Peaks: This biome will only generate if the surrounding biomes are too cold for Lofty Peaks. You can find snow blocks and packed ice here.

Warden

(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft 1.18: What is the Warden mob?

The Warden is a new mob that spawns in the Deep Dark biome. As they are found so deep underground, Wardens are blind, responding to vibrations and movement instead of light. If you get near one, the area will dim, regardless of any light source used. You'll know if one is aware of your presence as the 'horns' on its head will glow and rattle.

They're pretty scary , having tons of health and dealing massive damage. They're big, too, standing taller than an Iron Golem. They'll also chase after you if you don't crouch to sneak past them. Luckily they can be tricked by throwing objects like eggs or snowballs.

Other blocks and items

Blocks and items coming in Minecraft 1.18

Skulk Sensors/Blocks

Skulk Sensors are a new block type found in the Deep Dark caves where Wardens live. Like the Wardens, they can sense any kind of vibration, including breaking blocks, footsteps, and opening chests. You can prevent vibrations from reaching a sensor by placing wool blocks in the way.

A Skulk Sensor emits a Redstone signal when it is set off. The sound generated by one sensor will trigger other sensors nearby, so Skulk Sensors can transmit a Redstone signal wirelessly. This has all kinds of possibilities for anyone looking to take Minecraft's mechanisms to the next level .

Ore veins

Iron and copper ore veins are snake-like ore formations that should yield a lot of valuable ore when found. At Y=0 and above, ore veins contain copper ore and granite. Below Y=0, the ore vein will give you iron ore and tuff.