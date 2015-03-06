Minecraft adventure map recreates Wonders of the World

If you're fed up with fantastical structures based on pure imagination, here's a set of fantastical structures based on real-world buildings. Wayward Wonders is a CTM map for Minecraft, and it's based around recreations of the Wonders of the World.

CTM, if you're not aware, stands for Complete The Monument. Your job is to find special blocks hidden around the map, and then to place those blocks on a monument. The ultimate aim is, as the title suggests, to complete that monument.

In Wayward Wonders, the blocks needed are found in the various wonders—each of which is protected by a variety of monsters and bosses. Really, though, the attraction of the map is to see these beautiful—and in some cases to-scale—recreations of famed ancient architecture.

You can download the map from Minecraft forum.

Thanks, Kotaku.