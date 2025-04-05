'Sweet Liberty, the automatons are invading Minecraft!' Helldivers 2 player commemorates the game's most famous battle by recreating it in Mojang's survival game

By published

Digging for freedom.

Helldivers 2&#039;s Malevelon Creek recreated in Minecraft. A blocky Helldiver runs throug an automaton base, with glowing red dropships hovering overhead.
(Image credit: Microsoft, Red Monster Thing)

This week, Helldivers 2 celebrated the first anniversary of Malevelon Creek, the game's most famous battle that saw participants holding the line on the jungle planet against a massive automaton incursion. A new robot offensive to take the Creek is currently ongoing. But despite having a war to fight, one errant helldiver chose to commemorate the battle outside of the game entirely, recreating Malevelon Creek in Minecraft.

That player is Helldivers 2 YouTuber Red Monster Thing, who posted a video of his bespoke Malevelon Creek map earlier this week (via Reddit). And I have to say, it's an impressive creation. The map features detailed recreations of automaton factories, complete with buildings like laser gun turrets, signal disrupters, and the eye of Sauron-style detector towers.

There are also automaton dropships suspended in midair as they fly new units into battle, while Helldivers 2's super destroyers are also visible in orbit around the planet. There's even a detailed recreation of the interior of one of those super destroyers, complete with parked Pelican 1 transport shuttle.

We BUILT Helldivers 2 In Minecraft! - YouTube We BUILT Helldivers 2 In Minecraft! - YouTube
Watch On

It isn't just the meticulously recreated automaton paraphernalia that makes the map neat. It also replicates the moody colour palette of Malevelon Creek precisely. The purple trees, the perpetual twilight, the hazy jungle atmosphere that led to the Creek being coined 'Robot Vietnam': it's all spot on. The one part of the map not created by Red Monster Thing is the helldiver skin he's wearing, which was made by Minecraft skinner Dr_Martex and can be downloaded here.

The map has clearly been in production for a while, but Red Monster Thing says it's now finished. The video above is apparently "one final preview" before he releases another video that details specifically how the map was made. Oh, and the YouTuber also states he'll release the map for free once his channel hits 1,000 subscribers. Currently it's at just under 350, so there's some ground to make up before the map will be released.

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

