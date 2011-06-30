Minecraft 1.7 update is out now, you can no longer punch the wool off sheep, pistons added

Earlier on we got a charming trailer for the Minecraft 1.7 update. Now, the update is out! As well as the expected pistons, the update means that we'll no longer be able to punch the wool off sheep. New shears are now the only way to get hold of wool, and they can also be used to pick up leaf blocks. You'll find the brief patch notes below, as they appear on Notch's blog .

The 1.7 update was initially due to add a ton of radical new features to add more objectives to Minecraft. The so called Adventure Update will now land with patch 1.8 and will add, among other things, " NPC villages ." Until then, the new pistons open up some impressive new building options, as evidenced by the earlier Minecraft trailer.

Patch notes