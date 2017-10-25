Middle-earth: Shadow of War details Expansion Pass and forthcoming DLC

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is now two weeks old, within which time Tim rather dramatically fell out and settled the score with the late Mozû the Blight. Now, Warner Bros. has detailed the Tolkien-flavoured action role-player's Expansion Pass, and the four slices of DLC heading its way in the coming months.

Due at some stage next month, Slaughter Tribe Nemesis invites the titular faction to Mordor—"brought to life through the Nemesis System"—alongside Legendary and Epic Orcs with new missions, gear, upgrades and challenges. As of December 2017, the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis DLC does the same for the "most rebellious warriors in Orc society".

Into the new year, the Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion has you playing as Eltariel—"an elite assassin known as the Blade of Galadriel"—and going toe-to-toe with the Nazgûl. Here, expect new combat abilities, skills, gear, eight unique Legendary Orcs, character skins, and new story campaign, among other things. That's due in February.

The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion, on the other hand, is due in May 2018 and will put players in charge of Baranor—"the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise". Another new story campaign, you'll unite with Dwarven Hunter Torvin, craft powerful new gear and hire mercenaries to create a human army capable of toppling a new desert region named Lithlad. "Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the power of a Ring," says Warner Bros., "or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign mode."

Here's a trailer:

All the above is packed into the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass, which costs $40/£32.99. All DLCs cost £11.99/your regional equivalent individually, bar The Desolation of Mordor which comes in at £15.99. Warner Bros. adds: "In addition, periodic free content updates will be available to all players."

