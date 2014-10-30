Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor's Lord of the Hunt DLC detailed

Lord of the Hunt, the first DLC release for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, will see the game's main hero Talion teaming up with the Dwarven hunter Torvin to battle Sauron's elite Beastmaster Warchiefs.

The upcoming DLC will feature new story-based action, as Talion and Torvin battle with the beasts of Mordor, as well as new Nemeses: The Beastmaster Warchiefs—powerful, mounted Uruks who fight from the backs of monsters. Speaking of which, there are also new monsters to take on, like the Wretched Graug, which barfs toxins on enemies, the Caragath, and the "all-consuming Ghul Horde."

Lord of the Hunt will also add new Beast Hunting challenges and collectibles, trophies, and achievements, five new Epic Runes, a new character skin, and Test of the Wild leaderboard challenges. It will be included as part of the $25 Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor season pass, and will also be available separately for, according to Kotaku, $10. No release date has been announced.