Megan Thee Stallion dressed as Mileena for a Mortal Kombat ad

I just wanted to stop by real quick and let y’all know that thee bitch is BACK 🔥🔥🔥 HotGirl Mileena is back in the game 😛😛😛 Gameplay bout to drop real soon. #MKUltimate #ad @mortalkombat Hot Girl Meg A photo posted by @theestallion on Nov 4, 2020 at 10:44am PST

Most of the hype for the next Mortal Kombat 11 DLC pack has focused on the addition of Rambo to the fighting game's expansive and ridiculous roster. But the Kombat Pack 2 will also bring back two classic characters: Rain and the ever-popular Mileena, who fans have been vocally demanding the return of.

After three trailers featuring Sylvester Stallone as Rambo, we'll soon get to see some gameplay footage of Mileena, a fact we know thanks to an unlikely source: An ad in which WAP singer and noted celebrity weeb Megan Thee Stallion dresses as the sai-wielding cannibalistic assassin. That prosthetic mouth is an impressive piece of work, by which I mean it's as grotesque as it's ever been in the games. "Gameplay bout to drop real soon", says the Instagram post, but the real question is, will we get a Megan Thee Stallion skin for Mileena? This is a game that already has the Joker, Spawn, Robocop and the Terminator in it, so why not?

The Kombat Pack 2 DLC is due on November 17, as is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, which will contain all 37 characters and the Aftermath expansion.