The Joker is having a bloody good time in his Mortal Kombat 11 trailer

It's good to see someone enjoying their work, even if that work involves brutally murdering Mortal Kombat 11 fighters. The Joker is the penultimate DLC addition to NetherRealm's gory fighting game, due out later this month in early access, but before that you can watch him action above.

The Clown Prince of Crime is a bit less restrained than he is in Mortal Kombat's DC counterpart, Injustice, revelling in the blood and mayhem. His weapon of choice is a nasty cane, but he's got a whole bag of horrible tricks, from a big spring-loaded boxing glove—complete with brass knuckles—to a cute Batman puppet that's also a gun.

Bats isn't the only DC character making a cameo alongside the Joker, as it looks like other kombatants will also be able to dress up as some of his rogues gallery. Baraka does a mean impression of Killer Croc, Noob Saibot gets to be The Batman Who Laughs, Kitana has got her mitts on some Catwoman cosplay, while Geras is sporting a Darkseid skin.

If you own the DLC pack, you'll get to play as the Joker early, on January 28, before he can be purchased by anyone on February 4. That leaves one more DLC character: Spawn. He's due out on March 26 in early access, and everyone will be able to buy him separately on April 2.