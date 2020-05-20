Watch RoboCop fight the Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11

With RoboCop heading to Mortal Kombat 11 next week, we'll soon be able to put him in a classic match-up with another heavy metal brawler: the Terminator.

This isn't the first time the two universes have collided. In a Dark Horse miniseries and the subsequent games, RoboCop discovers that the tech made to create the cop of tomorrow would eventually be adapted to build Skynet, so he travels to the future to destroy it while it's busy wiping out humanity.

Mortal Kombat 11's pre-battle banter even alludes to the comic, though RoboCop hasn't duked it out with this specific Terminator before. Once again, RoboCop proves the superior machine, but you can watch Arnie getting some revenge below.

RoboCop will be joined by Sheeva and Fujin, along with a new story campaign that takes place after the base game, with Liu Kang now a god and the protector of Earthrealm. The Aftermath expansion will set you back £35/$40, but it's also going to be accompanied by a free update that brings back Friendship finishers.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the free update will both be out on May 26.