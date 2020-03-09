Popular

Watch a ridiculous Spawn gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11

By

Nice cape physics, lots of edge.

In a decade of edgy comics for edgy teens it was harder to get edgier than Spawn. Now he's back, in Mortal Kombat form.

As the trailer above shows his Mortal Kombat 11 incarnation is voiced by the excellent Keith David, who also played him in the TV show. Spawn's cloak, which seems quite nicely animated, can be used as a shield as well as being full of a ridiculous amount of weaponry. Guns, chains (take that, Scorpion), some kind of hellfire axes, a sword, and more. His fatality involves skinning his opponent with the chains, then letting his cloak eat their flesh. Because of course it does.

Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in Early Access on March 17 alongside the matinee skin pack and Hellspawn Jacqui, with a full launch on March 24.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments