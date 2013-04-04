MechWarrior Online video interview

MechWarrior Online will stomp out of beta by the end of this summer , and the game's Vancouverian creators at Piranha Games are illuminating further what the free-to-play multiplayer game will look like when it hits its version 1.0 milestone. I spoke with Piranha President Russ Bullock and Creative Director Bryan Ekman last week in San Francisco to get more details about MWO's ambitious territory-control metagame, Community Warfare, ask about the status of this thing , and check up on other upcoming features.