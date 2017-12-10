MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is coming December 2018, will have 4-player co op

During MechCon 2017 in Vancouver, Piranha Games president Russ Bullock took to the stage to announce that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, the return to a singleplayer sim-like MechWarrior, is coming in December of 2018.

MechWarrior hasn't had a proper singleplayer game for over 15 years, but MW5 marks a return to form. When I visited Piranha Games in the summer, Bullock said that this would be "the same kind of action simulator that people have been wanting for 15 years." Ditching the linear campaign of the main MechWarrior games, Mercenaries will feature a more sim-like campaign where players run their own mercenary company and can explore the Inner Sphere and fight for its Great Houses however they like.

MechWarrior 5 will also have Steam Workshop mod support and 4-player co op. Bullock says that, instead of using AI teammates on a mission, you'll be able to recruit a friend to join your lance.

I had a chance to play the latest build of MechWarrior 5 at MechCon yesterday and really enjoyed my time with it. Despite some weak AI, it's chunky combat feels extremely punchy and fun. Bullock even found me today to say he agrees about the demo's weak AI and assure me it was one of the highest priorities for the team.

You can check out MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' new website here.