Massdrop is selling a revised Sennheiser HD 650 headset for $200

We favor the HyperX Cloud Alpha as one of the best headsets for gaming, but if you have a bigger budget, there are higher quality cans out there. Many would consider Sennheiser's open-back HD 650 to be one of them. Usually it runs several hundred dollars (Amazon has it on sale for $366.99, down from its $499.95 list price), but over at Massdrop, you can be part of a group buy to snag a custom version for $199.99.

Massdrop does this from time to time. As Inner Fidelity noted in 2016, Massdrop's Sennheiser HD 6XX uses the exact same audio drivers and sounds identical to the HD 650, but offers up a few minor tweaks and one big price cut.

For one, the HD 6XX is a "deep midnight blue" instead of gray. It also has a black nameplate in place of the silver one found on the HD 650, and the Massdrop logo is silk-screened on the inside of the headband.

Outside of the aesthetic changes, Massdrop updated the headset with a detachable 6-foot cable, which is shorter than the HD 650's 10-foot cable, and swapped out the 1/4-inch plug for a standard 1/8-inch (3.5mm) connector. For those who need it, the headset comes with a 1/4-inch adapter.

If you're interested, hit this link and join the group buy. You'll want to do it sooner than later—there are only a few hundred left out of the more than 48,000 Massdrop is selling.

EDIT: One thing to note, the estimated ship date is listed as September 17.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.