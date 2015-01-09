Life Is Strange serves up system requirements and first dev diary

Square Enix has revealed the system requirements for Life Is Strange, the metaphysical mystery game from Remember Me developer Dontnod, and the good news is that if you're reading this from a PC, then you'll probably be able to play it. The studio also released the first of three planned developer diaries, in which team members talk about the game's origins and the story they want to tell.

One of the more interesting points in the video comes fairly late into it, when Dontnod co-founder Jean-Maxime Moris explains explain the team's reasons for signing a publishing deal with Square Enix: "Square is basically the only publisher that didn't want to change a single thing about the game," he says. "We had other publishers telling us, 'Make it a male lead character,' and Square didn't even question that once."

It looks very promising, and fortunately the system requirements are pleasantly light:

Minimum:

OS: Windows Vista

Processor: Dual Core 2.0GHz or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI or NVidia card w/ 512 MB RAM (not recommended for Intel HD Graphics cards)

DirectX: Version 9.0

Hard Drive: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Dual Core 3.0GHz or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI or NVidia card w/ 1024 MB RAM (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 or ATI HD 4890)

DirectX: Version 9.0

Hard Drive: 3 GB available space

Honestly, if you can't meet that minimum, it's time to stop buying games and start putting your money into an upgrade. Or, I dunno, a cup and ball set. The first of five episodes of Life Is Strange comes out on January 30.