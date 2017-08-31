Life is Strange: Before the Storm is out today, drops heart-wrenching trailer

Last week, Life is Strange: Before the Storm launched a typically moody and at times angry launch trailer. It's out today and, in what seems like a bid to soften the blow, has dropped a heart-wrenching short designed to underscore the value of friendship.

"'An Open Letter' has been created to reflect the strong themes of friendship, love and support in the game," so reads a statement from publisher Square Enix.

Seriously, it's a tear-jerker. See how you can last without welling up:

Again, Life is Strange: Before the Storm is out later today. If you fancy reading about it in the meantime, check out James' early impressions over here.