Popular

LG's 34-inch ultrawide monitor with FreeSync is on sale for $480

By

An ultrawide monitor with tiny bezel.

If you're looking for an ultrawide monitor that makes the most of its screen real estate, head over to Newegg and check out LG's 34-inch model (34UB88-P) that is on sale.

Newegg has LG's monitor marked down to $530. You can knock another $50 off the price with coupon code EMCBRBK63, which brings the total down to $480. That is not the lowest we have seen a 34-inch ultrawide monitor go for—LG's 34UM60-P was available for $299 a few months ago, but that had a 2560x1080 resolution, versus 3440x1440 on this model.

The panel type is of the IPS variety, with barely any bezels on the sides and top. It has a rated 300 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angles (vertical and horizontal), and 5ms response time. FreeSync is supported here as well.

Connectivity consists of two HDMI 2.0 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, a DisplayPort (1.2), and two downstream USB 3.0 ports. 

Other features include built-in 7W speakers (two of them), tilt (-5 to 20 degrees) and height (120mm) adjustments, and a split screen mode.

You can grab this monitor here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

See comments