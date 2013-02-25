Popular

Kentucky Route Zero now available on Steam

By

The evocative adventure game Kentucky Route Zero has appeared on Steam, thanks to the support of dedicated Greenlight voters. For £17.09 you can pre-order the game's full five acts, receiving the currently released first part right now.

The game is currently 10% off, down from its regular £18.99 price point. Deal hunters should note that buying direct from the developers is actually cheaper, with the asked for $22.50 translating to just under £15. Thanks exchange rate! Both sale prices are due to end on March 1st.

Described as a "magical realist adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky," KRZ is planned as a five-act episodic story to be released throughout the year. Philippa Warr was quite taking with the first episode, awarding it 84% in our review .

The next episode is due out in April. There's also Cardboard Computer's free Limits & Demonstrations , an interactive art exhibit with links to the game.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
