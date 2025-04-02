Nab our longest-reigning game of all time and enough branching narratives to keep you busy for the rest of the year for under $15

Disco Elysium is a real special game at PC Gamer—we gave the original 2019 release a score of 92, calling it "an irresponsibly deep detective RPG that lets you be any kind of detective you want." Then developer ZA/UM stepped it up a notch in 2021 with Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, adding full voice acting to its million-word script and somehow elevating an already stellar experience.

It also served as the number one game in our annual Top 100 for a staggering four years in a row, only being knocked off its throne last year thanks to Baldur's Gate 3 waltzing onto the scene. It's the longest any videogame has held the top spot on that list, and for damn good reason.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Anyway, the reason I'm telling you all this is because Humble Bundle is currently running an absolute corker of a CRPG deal, the Dice and Destiny game bundle, which nets you Disco Elysium: The Final Cut alongside a handful of other incredibly good games for just $13 / £10.

Considering Disco Elysium alone retails for around $40 full price and $10 on sale (bar a ridiculously good $4 deal in last year's Steam Summer Sale), it feels like an unskippable bundle for anyone who loves investing hundreds of hours in branching narratives and clicking all over a screen to find new interactions.

Here's all seven items you can get for paying the maximum amount:

As you can see from some of the scores our lovely past and present PC Gamer writers have handed out over the years, there are some right corkers here for the price. Both Pillars of Eternity games in particular are real gems, with the first game easily holding up even after a decade.

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

It also got a big old patch in March to mark its 10-year anniversary, with Obsidian promising turn-based combat in the near future. Think of this bundle as investing in the game's upcoming new and shiny combat.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's easily enough hours of playtime across these games to keep you going for the rest of the year, and probably even into the next if you rinse each one for all they're worth. And if you're only looking to snag Disco Elysium or the original Pillars of Eternity, you only have to fork out $7 / £5.41 for the three-item bundle.



The Dice and Destiny bundle is around for the next two weeks, until April 17.