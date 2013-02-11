Kentucky Route Zero devs release Limits & Demonstrations, a free interactive art exhibition

If you're eagerly awaiting Act II of the magically real Kentucky Route Zero , then you're going to want to download Limits & Demonstrations, a strange, small, free interactive installation described on the website as a "retrospective exhibition of work by pioneering installation artist Lula Chamberlain, [comprising] a diagonal slice through time, space and form." As with sandwiches, it seems diagonal slicing is the done thing when it comes to carving up dimensions.

Limits & Demonstrations is a wonderfully moody diorama all on its own, but the few overt links to Kentucky Route Zero are the icing on the cake. If you enjoy the narrative puzzles of your average David Lynch film, then you really should be playing this already.

Many thanks to Indie Statik .