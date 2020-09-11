Kena: Bridge of Spirits is delayed to 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Pixar-esque action-adventure about a young "Spirit Guide" that was revealed during Sony's PlayStation 5 event in June, has been delayed. At the time it was set to be out later this year, but developer Ember Lab said today that working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed development more than it had hoped.

"For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Q1, 2021," the studio said. "We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team. We will use this time to give the game the polish it deserves and deliver an experience that meets our vision and your expectations."

***An update to our Kena community*** pic.twitter.com/rKoy33YWKZSeptember 11, 2020

The Kena of the title is a young woman who travels to an abandoned village in search of a sacred mountain shrine. While there, she discovers spirits scattered throughout the forest, as she works to discover the secrets of the lost, forgotten community, and draw upon the power of the Spirit Realm to restore its majesty. She'll also have to do battle with trapped, corrupted spirits, who will challenge her efforts at every opportunity.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store. To learn more about the game hit up emberlab.com.