Join the PC Gamer Club today and get a copy of 12 is Better Than 6

This month's PC Gamer Club game is here! 12 is Better Than 6 is a top-down, Hotline Miami-esque action game with stealth elements, that averages out at very positive reviews on Steam. It's set in the Wild West in 1873, and features real locations, a strong story element and stylish art, as well as authentic weapons and plenty of scope to upgrade.

If you enjoy this game, HypeTrain Digital's next game is Police Stories, due Q4 2017. In this top down action game, you play a police officer who has to make quick and difficult calls in the line of duty. It was successfully Kickstarted in May. Find out more by signing up to their newsletter here, and you can check out the free alpha here too. Enjoy.

Back to the wicky-wicky-Wild Wild West: signing up to the PC Gamer Club will net you a code for 12 is Better Than 6. These expire on 31/10/2017, and you can redeem yours by following the instructions located this-a-way.

Of course 12 is Better Than 6 is also coming to those already signed up—and if you're still on the fence, let us point you towards our handy Club FAQ .