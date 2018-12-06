In Win built a $5,500 computer case for art collectors

In some ways, building a PC is an extension of yourself, bound by budget and availability, of course. Do you go heavy on the RGB lighting, or keep it conservative and assemble a small and unassuming system? Well, if you're wanting to build a showpiece and share the same taste in art as In Win does, its new Z-Tower Signature Edition computer case might be right up your alley.

You'll need deep pockets for what In Win proclaims is "pure, architectural art," though the price tag isn't quite as rich as the $10,000 figure that some sites are reporting. I'm told it will sell for $5,500 (a relative bargain!) and will be "one of the rarest" cases In Win ever made, because "it's a process to make."

"Using a hand-crafted construction method with the highest-quality materials, the Z-Tower’s unique design was inspired by architectural aesthetics. Its flowing, asymmetrical skeletal structure becomes the focal centerpiece of any room. Each is engraved with an individual serial number to highlight its limited status," In Win states.

Whether you care for the design or not, the manufacturing process is actually quite impressive. In Win created wooden casting molds for the various pieces to make sure they connect properly. The pieces are then constructed of 5cm thick aluminum alloy.

"In the foundry, the craftsmen pour the molten aluminum into sand casts to form the shaped sides. Each is then polished meticulously with a CNC mill to ensure the outer face embodies an exquisite finish," In Win says.

The Z-Tower is basically an open air chassis, albeit a unique one. That means it will require some dusting from time to time. Of course, practicality goes out the window when you're talking about a $5,500 case, but you can build a powerful PC inside this thing—it supports up to an E-ATX motherboard (12 x 13 inches), comes with a riser card to show off your GPU (which might as well be a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or Titan RTX if you're spending so much on a case alone), and supports up to a 360mm liquid cooling radiator.

In Win couldn't tell me exactly how many will be produced, but the rep I spoke with estimates it will be "less than 100 pieces globally," only 5-10 of which might end up in the US. It will be available soon, maybe as early as Monday at In Win's online store.