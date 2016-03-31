HyperX's Cloud Revolver headset launches for $120

Kingston HyperX's Cloud Revolver headset will be out on May 9, with pre-orders beginning on April 1. We first got our hands on it back in January, and we'll have to wait and see if it knocks the HyperX Cloud off the top spot in our best gaming headsets list.

It has new 50mm directional drivers positioned parallel to the ears that HyperX says will give you "a clean, crisp sound with enhanced bass." As for the build quality, the Revolver has a solid steel frame and red memory foam to provide extra comfort. The headset on its own weighs 360g, and with the uni-directional, noise-canceling mic and cable attached it weighs 376g.

The Cloud Revolver will be available for $120 / £100 / €130, and comes with a two-year warranty. Keep an eye out for our review to see how it compares to HyperX's older headsets.