Hunger Games, Mad Men studio partners with Telltale

Film and telly producers Lionsgate announce that they've made "significant investment" in Telltale games, with CEO Jon Feltheimer joining Telltale's board of directors.

They say the partnership will allow both parties to "explore opportunities to co-develop existing and original IP into episodic games and television".

That means we'll likely see episodic adventure games based on Lionsgate's hot properties, which include the Hunger Games films and Mad Men. A few fans on the PCG crew relish the idea of roleplaying a terrifying Kelsey Grammer in an interactive Boss spinoff, but we'll be waiting a long time for that one. They're also linked to the Saw horror series, Orange is the new Black and, of course, Paris Hilton's my new BFF.

Interesting times for Telltale. Press release quotes from Peter Levin, Lionsgate's president of interactive ventures and games suggest that "the convergence between premium filmed entertainment brands and original game properties is a natural direction in which to continue diversifying our content business." Stop it Peter you don't know what you're doing to me.

My mind's already whirling with Lionsgate/Telltale game pitches. What do you think they should do first?