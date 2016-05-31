Humble Narrative Bundle features Her Story, 80 Days, and more

Every once in awhile a Humble Bundle comes along that's just too good to ignore. Today's launch of the Humble Narrative Bundle, featuring Her Story, Broken Age, 80 Days, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong, definitely feels like one of those times.

We begin, as always, at the “pay what you want” level (minimum $1 for Steam keys) for the Bafta award-winning Her Story, the cyberpunk adventure Read Only Memories, and Cibele, James' “Personal Pick” for 2015. Beating the average price, which is currently sitting at under $3.50, will add Broken Age, Inkle's outstanding adventure 80 Days, and the first two parts of Steve Jackson's Sorcery!, also by Inkle and also very good. Finally, for $10 or more, you'll get the Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition on top of everything else.

The bundle also includes a ten percent coupon for new Humble Monthly subscribers, and charitable donations will go to support Worldreader, “a global nonprofit bringing digital books children and their families, empowering them to read, think, and grow in order to improve their lives and their world.” Or you can opt to support an entirely different cause if that's your thing.

The Humble Narrative Bundle is live now and runs until June 14.