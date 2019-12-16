How to get honey from a beehive in Minecraft

How do you get Minecraft honey from beehives? Minecraft recently saw the addition of bees, the wonderfully useful little insect that helps to pollinate plants, make honey, and also have the best knees in existence. While Nicolas Cage might have a mortal fear of the little critters, they’re actually very useful when you're not in a cult horror film. And, considering you're playing a survival game aimed at all ages, I'm guessing you're not.

Either way, you’re probably going to want to know all about how to get Minecraft honeycomb, how to craft beehives, and how to get honey from them—that’s what I'm here for. So, if you’re buzzing to find out more about how to get Minecraft honey from beehives to drizzle over your blocky breakfast muesli, here's everything you need to know.

How to find Minecraft bees

Minecraft bees are a neutral mob, which means that they're nice and chilled: they’ll simply fly around the area near their homes to collect pollen before returning back to their nests. Minecraft bee nests are naturally occurring blocks that serve as a bee's home, and you can find them hanging from oak and birch trees in plains, sunflower plains, and the flower forest biomes.

The more trees there are, the higher your chances of finding a Minecraft bee nest. Each one holds up to three bees at any time, and you’ll be able to find them by simply following any bees you see as they whizz back home after a hard day's honey making.

What do you do with honeycomb in Minecraft?

Honeycomb can be harvested from bee nests and hives (artificial versions of nests you can craft) with shears; you’ll get between one and three bits of honeycomb that way.

However, harvesting from bee nests will make its buzzy inhabitants hostile. You can offset this by building a lit campfire beneath the hive—just be careful not to burn them. Note: if you get stung it'll die 20 seconds later, and nobody wants that. You can use Minecraft honeycomb for two things: you can make Honeycomb Blocks by combining four pieces of honeycomb, and craft beehives. Their bright design will set any home apart.

How do you make a beehive in Minecraft?

(Image credit: Mojang)

You’ll need three pieces of honeycomb and six Wooden Planks to create a beehive. However, you’ll need to bring some bees to their new home though: do that by using a flower to attract them, or just leash them and bring them with you. We hope you go for the more humane choice. Plus, you can get bees to breed by giving them a flower, which is kind of cute.

How to get honey from a beehive

You can tell that a hive is ready to be harvested when it's dripping honey. Use a glass bottle on the full hive to get yourself a Honey Bottle. Consuming that restores 6 Hunger—and lasts a quarter longer than normal food—and cures you of poison, but you can still drink it when your Hunger meter is full.