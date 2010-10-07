How to edit your skin in Minecraft

Are you jealous of all those players running around Minecraft in their spiffy duds? Are you tired of your boring, default skin? Do you long to be unique and appreciated for your good looks? Well, for absolutely no cost to you--other than a bit of your time--you can change your appearance and finally be confident that wherever you go, people will gasp in awe at your grandeur (in Minecraft).

To use custom skins in Minecraft, you must have a paid copy of the game. Once you do, you can upload new skins in your preferences area .

The most basic way to create a skin is to download the default skin from the Minecraft preferences area and open the file for editing in an image editor like Paint or Gimp . After you've edited it, you can upload the updated file on the same page on the website that you downloaded the default skin from ( preferences ). You'll be able to see a preview of your skin before you use it.

But the better option for editing your skin is to get the Minecraft Skin Edit tool, which shows you exactly what part of the body you are editing and gives you a real time preview of how your character will look like in-game.

While you think of exactly what awesome skin you want to design for your Minecraft persona, feel free to watch this video of a person creating a Heavy from Team Fortress 2 using the Minecraft Skin Editor. It might help spark some ideas for your own design.

Now I'll walk you through the process I took to create my own skin. Follow along, adjusting as you see fit for your particular skin design:

1. Open Skin Edit. You'll see a blank template and a preview of your character in-game on the bottom right screen.

2. Start drawing and filling in the blanks. Don't worry too much about making it perfect the first time. You can see in real time what your character will look like in that preview in the bottom right. Click on it to make the model stop running or turn it with your mouse to see how your character looks like from another angle.

3. Once you are satisfied with your work, save the image anywhere on your computer. Navigate to the Minecraft Preferences page in your browser and upload the file of your new skin that you just saved onto your computer.

Alas, the dull skin of before has been transmogrified into the cool clothes-wearing, chest-haired epitome of manly awesomeness seen below.*

*Warning: your results may vary, depending on your application of chest hair.

Alternatively, if you don't feel like creating your own skin you can browse the official Minecraft Skins forum for skins that other, more talented people have created (or if you did make one, post it on the forums to share it with the world). If you have a great idea for a skin, but don't have the willpower/skill/time to make it, you can request that someone from the community make it for you on those same forums.

Afterwards, just upload the image file of the skin that you've downloaded into your preferences area on Minecraft.net just like you would've if you'd made it yourself.

Now get out there and show the world how awesome your new skin is.