Here's an all-in-one desktop with an i7-7700k and a GTX 1070 for just $1100 on Amazon (Updated)

Update: With the deal expired, the price is now $1,300. Still a great price, but not quite the deal it was. Check out our Black Friday desktop PC hub for more deals on pre-built PCs. Original story below.

If you're in the market for a new PC, though, one deal you shouldn't ignore is this iBuyPower Ultra Gaming PC AM900Z, which comes packed with an i7-7700K at 4.2 GHz, a Geforce GTX 1070 8GB, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB HDD along with a 240GB SSD. At just $1100 (15% off), it's a total steal.

Normally we always recommend buying parts individually and assembling a PC yourself, but the AM900Z costs just barely above the total sum of its individual components and comes with a mouse and keyboard. If you're not up for the hassle of putting a PC together on your own (and, hey, I don't blame you) this is a very lucrative offer.

The i7-7700K is an incremental step up over previous generations, but isn't nearly as impressive as the new Coffee Lake generation of Intel CPUs. It's still a powerhouse in its own right, however. The GTX 1070 is, without a doubt, the best graphics card for the money. And with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB HDD and 240GB SSD, you basically have everything you need for a battlestation that will last you years.