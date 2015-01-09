Popular

Here's 90 minutes of gruesome Dying Light gameplay

By

Dying Light

Dying Light releases later this month, promising to sate everyone's innate desire to bludgeon the undead back to death with improvised weapons. While there's been a fair amount of gameplay footage circulated for the open world title (some courtesy of our own Tyler Wilde) Techland has released a long 90 minute video with commentary. The video originally aired on Twitch late last year, but the embed above is the complete archived version.

The Oculus Rift supporting title will release January 27 in America and January 28 in Europe and Australia.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments