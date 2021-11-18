GTA Trilogy cheats: The best cheats in The Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy cheats are a great way to spice up your time with the remasters. If you played the originals—that's GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas—you might already be familiar with the cheats that were available for each game.
While some of the original codes won't work with GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, there's still plenty that will. And with that in mind, I've listed the best ones here to help you live the dream in the big city and make the most of your time in the remasters. Here are the best GTA Trilogy cheats, along with how to use them.
How to use GTA Trilogy cheats
The word 'cheats' is almost misleading. While they do let you do extraordinary things, such as giving you a gravity-defying super jump or arm rioting NPCs, you probably don't want to use them if you're hoping to progress the story. Essentially, some cheats can stop you from completing specific missions, even after they've been disabled.
Your best bet is to save the game before you activate any of these cheats. That way, you can just reload that save once you've had your fun. It's also worth mentioning that you shouldn't save with cheats active, again for the reason listed above.
To activate a cheat, simply type the code in while playing the game. You should then get a pop-up to say it's been activated. Make sure you're not on the pause screen or any other menu in the game, and it should work.
GTA 3 cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|100% health
|GESUNDHEIT
|All weapons
|GUNSGUNSGUNS
|More money
|IFIWEREARICHMAN
|Flying vehicle
|CHITTYCHITTYBB
|Pedestrians riot
|ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
|Increase Wanted level
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
GTA: Vice City cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Full health
|ASPIRINE
|Advanced weapons
|NUTTERTOOLS
|Flying boats
|AIRSHIP
|Nearby vehicles explode
|BIGBANG
|Spawn tank
|PANZER
|Increase wanted level by two
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Hostile pedestrians
|NOBODYLIKESME
GTA: San Andreas cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Get full health and armour, and $250,000
|INEEDSOMEHELP
|Super jump
|KANGAROO
|Immune to guns and fire
|NOONECANHURTME
|Obtain a jetpack
|ROCKETMAN
|Infinite ammo
|FULLCLIP
|Cars have nitro
|SPEEDFREAK
|Cars float away when hit
|BUBBLECARS
|Gang members everywhere
|ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
|Pedestrians are Elvis
|BLUESUEDESHOES
|Aggressive drivers
|ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
The GTA Trilogy cheats that don't work in the remaster
|Game
|Cheat
|Code
|GTA 3
|Invisible Cars
|ANICESETOFWHEELS
|GTA: Vice City
|Invisible Cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|GTA: Vice City
|Thick arms/legs
|DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
|GTA: Vice City
|Thin arms/legs
|PROGRAMMER
|GTA: Vice City
|Smoke a cigarette
|CERTAINDEATH
|GTA: Vice City
|Make pedestrians enter your car
|HOPINGIRL
|GTA: San Andreas
|Full weapon aiming in vehicles
|IWANNADRIVEBY
|GTA: San Andreas
|Invisible cars
|WHEELSONLYPLEASE