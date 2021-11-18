Popular

GTA Trilogy cheats: The best cheats in The Definitive Edition

By

Wreak havoc in the remasters.

GTA Trilogy cheats
(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA Trilogy cheats are a great way to spice up your time with the remasters. If you played the originals—that's GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas—you might already be familiar with the cheats that were available for each game.

While some of the original codes won't work with GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, there's still plenty that will. And with that in mind, I've listed the best ones here to help you live the dream in the big city and make the most of your time in the remasters. Here are the best GTA Trilogy cheats, along with how to use them.

How to use GTA Trilogy cheats 

The word 'cheats' is almost misleading. While they do let you do extraordinary things, such as giving you a gravity-defying super jump or arm rioting NPCs, you probably don't want to use them if you're hoping to progress the story. Essentially, some cheats can stop you from completing specific missions, even after they've been disabled.

Your best bet is to save the game before you activate any of these cheats. That way, you can just reload that save once you've had your fun. It's also worth mentioning that you shouldn't save with cheats active, again for the reason listed above.

To activate a cheat, simply type the code in while playing the game. You should then get a pop-up to say it's been activated. Make sure you're not on the pause screen or any other menu in the game, and it should work. 

(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA 3 cheats

CheatCode
100% healthGESUNDHEIT
All weaponsGUNSGUNSGUNS
More moneyIFIWEREARICHMAN
Flying vehicleCHITTYCHITTYBB
Pedestrians riotITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Increase Wanted levelMOREPOLICEPLEASE

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA: Vice City cheats

CheatCode
Full healthASPIRINE
Advanced weaponsNUTTERTOOLS
Flying boatsAIRSHIP
Nearby vehicles explodeBIGBANG
Spawn tankPANZER
Increase wanted level by twoYOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Hostile pedestriansNOBODYLIKESME

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA: San Andreas cheats 

CheatCode
Get full health and armour, and $250,000INEEDSOMEHELP
Super jumpKANGAROO
Immune to guns and fireNOONECANHURTME
Obtain a jetpackROCKETMAN
Infinite ammoFULLCLIP
Cars have nitroSPEEDFREAK
Cars float away when hitBUBBLECARS
Gang members everywhereONLYHOMIESALLOWED
Pedestrians are ElvisBLUESUEDESHOES
Aggressive driversALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS

(Image credit: Rockstar North)

The GTA Trilogy cheats that don't work in the remaster 

GameCheatCode
GTA 3Invisible CarsANICESETOFWHEELS
GTA: Vice CityInvisible CarsWHEELSAREALLINEED
GTA: Vice CityThick arms/legsDEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
GTA: Vice CityThin arms/legsPROGRAMMER
GTA: Vice CitySmoke a cigaretteCERTAINDEATH
GTA: Vice CityMake pedestrians enter your carHOPINGIRL
GTA: San AndreasFull weapon aiming in vehiclesIWANNADRIVEBY
GTA: San AndreasInvisible carsWHEELSONLYPLEASE
Sarah James

Sarah James
