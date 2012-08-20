GTA 5 screenshots: car, bike, FIGHTER JET

Rockstar have drip fed a few more teasing images of GTA 5 onto the Rockstar Newswire . The pics, spotted on Edge , show three modes of transport from the mundane old human-powered bicycle to a fighter jet with six underslung missiles. Rockstar promise more before the end of the week. These transport shots join the two vista shots released last month , which confirmed that helicopters will feature, though they're now very much losing the GTA 5 coolest vehicle top trumps battle.

Still no sign of GTA 5's protagonist, mind, unless they turned up in the GTA 5 announcement trailer .